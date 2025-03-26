Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Suns)
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum suffered an ankle injury on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings, as he landed on Domantas Sabonis' foot after shooting a 3-pointer.
The close-out by Sabonis was deemed to be a flagrant foul, and Tatum left the game and did not return.
On Wednesday, the All-Star forward is listed as doubtful on Boston's injury report against the Phoenix Suns.
While Tatum likely will miss this game, the doubtful tag is a good sign for his chances of returning to the lineup sooner rather than later. It was reported after Boston's win over the Kings that Tatum was in good spirits in the locker room.
Still, with the star forward likely sitting in this game, there is one Celtics player that I'm targeting in the prop market. Here's a full breakdown of the bet.
Best Celtics Prop Bet vs. Suns With Jayson Tatum Doubtful
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for Boston in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Since Tatum (doubtful) is unlikely to play in this game, the C’s are going to need someone to step up to fill the void on the glass since Tatum has been the team’s top rebounder.
Enter Kristaps Porzingis.
The Boston big man is averaging just 6.9 rebounds per game this season, but he has at least eight boards in three of his four games since returning from an illness. Overall, KP has seven or more rebounds (clearing this line) in 23 of his 36 games this season.
This is a decent matchup for Porzingis as well, as the Phoenix Suns are just 17th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.