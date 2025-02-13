Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Rockets)
The Golden State Warriors are .500 this season (27-27) with one more game remaining before the All-Star break against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
After losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the Warriors are just one game up on the No. 11-seeded Phoenix Suns and can’t really afford to give away games.
However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was noncommittal about veterans Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler suiting up for Thursday’s contest against Houston.
Butler has missed plenty of games over the last few seasons, but he’s only played in 28 games this season due to multiple suspensions from his time with the Miami Heat. So, the six-time All-Star should be fairly healthy and rested.
While the Warriors have yet to release their injury report for Thursday’s contest, oddsmakers have posted player props for Butler if he does suit up.
This story will be updated with Butler’s official status for Thursday’s game against Houston.
Best Jimmy Butler Player Prop for Warriors vs. Rockets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jimmy Butler OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (+110)
Earlier today, I shared in our best NBA props article at SI Betting why Butler could be worth a look in the prop market if he suits up tonight:
There is no guarantee that veteran Jimmy Butler plays tonight, but that isn’t stopping me from targeting him in the prop market.
If Butler suits up on the second night of a back-to-back, I’m willing to take a shot on him at this plus-money prop.
Butler has picked up 15 and 16 rebounds and assists in his last two games, grabbing nine boards in each of them. Overall, Butler is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game despite playing a smaller role during his time in Miami.
Given Butler’s usage for Golden State already, he’s a solid bet to clear this number.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.