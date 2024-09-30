Is Kenneth Walker III Playing Tonight? (Injury Update Prop Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Lions)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III does not have an injury designation and is expected to play in the team’s Week 4 game on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.
After missing the last two games with an oblique injury, Walker appeared to make enough progress to return to action for Week 4. His return should move Zach Charbonnet back into a backup role after he filled in admirably in Weeks 2 and 3.
It’s possible that Seattle will ease Walker back in, but the former second-round pick started the season strong against the Denver Broncos, rushing for over 100 yards and a score in Week 1.
Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for the Week 4 matchup with Detroit.
Kenneth Walker II Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 55.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Receiving Yards: 11.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +110
The Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL against the run this season, allowing just 3.6 yards per carry over their first three games – the third-best mark in the NFL.
That could spell trouble for Walker, who is known a little more for his play on the ground than through the air.
In Week 1, Walker had 20 carries for 103 yards and two catches (on three targets) for six yards. Things may be tougher to come by on the ground in this matchup, and it’s possible Charbonnet stays involved in the offense to help ease Walker back into action.
I’d likely fade Walker in his rushing yards prop in a game that Seattle may find itself playing from behind on the road.
