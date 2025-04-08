Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Suns)
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is set to miss his fourth consecutive game on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors.
Durant, who injured his ankle against the Houston Rockets on March 30, has officially been ruled out for this game and appears to be in jeopardy of missing the rest of the season.
The Suns are just 2-14 when Durant is out of the lineup, so it's no surprise to see them set as 9.5-point underdogs at home in this matchup.
If you're looking to bet on Phoenix, I suggest looking to the prop market and targeting Devin Booker on Tuesday.
Best Suns Prop Bet for Tuesday vs. Warriors
- Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Devin Booker is an easy player to back on Tuesday:
Kevin Durant (ankle) remains out of the lineup for the Phoenix Suns, and that’s a good sign for Devin Booker’s usage on Tuesday.
In three games since Durant went down, Booker has scored 39, 37 and 40 points while taking 32, 29 and 29 shots.
Yet, his prop is set as just 28.5 points on Tuesday – an absolute steal.
The Warriors have been better defensively in recent weeks, but if Booker is going to push 30 shot attempts, he’s too good not to clear this number. This season, Booker is averaging 25.9 points per game while shooting 19.0 shots a night.
