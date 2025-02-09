Is Landon Dickerson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59)
The Philadelphia Eagles will have a major boost on their offensive line on Super Bowl Sunday, as three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson will suit up against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dickerson has been dealing with a knee injury that forced him out of the Eagles’ win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game. However, he isn’t listed on the team’s final injury report for Super Bowl LIX.
With Dickerson healthy enough to play, the Eagles are hoping that they’ll be able to control the line of scrimmage – especially since they run the ball more than any team in the NFL.
Here’s a look at the latest odds for Super Bowl LIX with Dickerson set to play.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl LIX
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-105)
- Eagles +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -120
- Eagles: +100
Total
- 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The Eagles have seen their moneyline odds improve over the week (from +110 to +100 at DraftKings), and they have both Dickerson and Cam Jurgens off the injury report.
That should really help Philly’s running game, which it’ll need to keep Patrick Mahomes off of the field.
While Dickerson doesn’t enter this game with an injury designation, it’ll be interesting to see how he fares with the knee injury that forced him out of the NFC title game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.