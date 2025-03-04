Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Lakers have listed Doncic's injury as a right knee contusion. Doncic missed time earlier this season with a calf injury, but this is the first time that the Lakers have listed him with this knee injury.
Despite that, Los Angeles is still favored by 8.5 points at home against the Pelicans it looks to win a seventh straight game and say in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.
Doncic is averaging 22.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in eight matchups with Los Angeles since being traded by the Dallas Mavericks. If he plays on Tuesday, he could be a player worth betting on in the prop market.
This story will be updated with Luka Doncic's final status for Tuesday's matchup.
Best Luka Doncic Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Pelicans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Luka Doncic OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
I’m buying Luka Doncic on Tuesday, and I shared why in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – earlier today:
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has fallen short of 15.5 rebounds and assists in back-to-back games, but he’s still averaging 9.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game since his minutes restriction was lifted.
Luka has cleared this prop line in four of those six games, and he’s picked up double-digit rebounds in all four of those contests. Now, he has a great matchup against a New Orleans Pelicans team that is 27th in the NBA in both opponent rebounds per game and opponent assists per game.
I expect Luka to stuff the stat sheet on Tuesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.