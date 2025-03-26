Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has missed the last five games for Denver with an ankle injury, and he's listed as doubtful on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Denver is still favored in this game in the latest betting odds, but the doubtful tag is a sign that Jokic is likely to sit out once again in this clash. Denver has leaned on Jamal Murray in recent games with Jokic out, and it'll likely need to do that again tonight.
An MVP candidate, Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game this season while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from 3. Denver has struggled without him, going just 4-7 in the 11 games that he's missed.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the Nuggets with Jokic likely sitting on Wednesday.
Best Nuggets Prop Bet vs. Bucks With Nikola Jokic Doubtful
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jamal Murray OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Murray should step up with Jokic likely out:
With Jokic doubtful on Wednesday, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray should be in line for another major workload tonight.
Murray has 39 and 28 points in his last two games, and he’s now playing against a Milwaukee Bucks squad that allows the most points per game to the point guard position in the NBA this season.
Murray should have the ball in his hands a ton without Jokic, and he’s cleared 34.5 PRA in five of his last seven games. During that stretch, he’s averaging 23.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from 3.
Earlier this season, Murray had 20 points, three rebounds and five assists against the Bucks in a game that Jokic played in.
