Is Norman Powell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Clippers)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell has been ruled out for Friday night's matchup against the New York Knicks due to right hamstring soreness.
It's been a rough go for Powell since the All-Star break, as he missed five games in a row before suiting up on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, Powell played less than nine minutes in that matchup before aggravating his hamstring.
Since then, he has missed matchups with the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons for the Clippers. Now, he's set to miss a third straight game against the Knicks.
If there is any positive for the Clippers and their fans to take, it's that Powell's injury is hamstring soreness and not a hamstring strain, per the team's official injury report. That could be a sign that he's nearing a return.
This season, Powell is averaging 23.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3.
The Clippers are heavily favored in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook, as it appears Jalen Brunson (ankle) will miss this game for the Knicks. Brunson injured his ankle and did not return against the Lakers on Thursday night.
