Is Steph Curry Playing in Game 5? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Rockets)
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been dealing with a thumb injury since the end of the regular season, but he's listed as available to play on Wednesday night in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets.
Curry has not missed a game in the postseason, appearing in all four games in this series and the Warriors' play-in tournament win over the Memphis Grizzlies. While he has been wearing a wrap on his right thumb, it hasn't seemed to have impacted Curry's shooting.
In the series against Houston, Curry is shooting 16-for-39 from beyond the arc (41.0 percent) and averaging 26.0 points per game. That's helped the Warriors get out to a 3-1 series lead even though Jimmy Butler missed Game 4 and most of Game 3.
Butler, who is also on the Warriors' injury report, is listed as probable for Game 5.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Warriors as four-point underdogs in this matchup, even though both star players are going to be in action barring a last-second downgrade in their status.
The Warriors beat the Rockets in Game 1 in Houston, but they lost Game 2 -- when Butler went down -- by 15 points. Curry is set at 26.5 points in the prop market for Wednesday's contest.
