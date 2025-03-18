Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Hornets)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is listed as probable for Tuesday night's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets with right Achilles tendinitis. Young has been on the injury report with this ailment before, but he's been able to play through the issue for most of the season.
He's expected to play in this game since he received a "probable" tag -- as long as he isn't downgraded during the day.
Despite being down Jalen Johnson, Caris LeVert, and Clint Capela, the Hawks are still favored on the road in this matchup. I broke down why they're worth a bet earlier on Tuesday in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points:
Earlier this month, the Atlanta Hawks picked up a 13-point win at home against this Charlotte Hornets team, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see a similar result on Tuesday night.
Charlotte is sitting a bunch of players, including one of its leading scorers in Miles Bridges, which puts it in a tough spot after it scored 88 points in a 35-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
The Hawks have a fast-paced attack that can put up points in bunches, and I’m not sold on the Charlotte offense (29th in offensive rating, 30th in effective field goal percentage) taking advantage of what has been a below average Atlanta defense this season.
Over their last 10 games, the Hornets are just 26th in the NBA in net rating despite winning three of those matchups. I expect Trae Young and the Hawks to get out in transition and score too much for this Hornets offense to keep pace.
Young's presence will be huge for the Hawks, as he's averaging 24.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 11.5 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3. Young scored 35 points and dished out 12 dimes in the win over Charlotte earlier this month.
