Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Bulls)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Chicago Bulls due to a left hip flexor strain.
Haliburton has not played in back-to-back games for Indiana (both losses to the Atlanta Hawks). The Pacers are favored on Monday against the Bulls, but they are only favored by six points despite winning all three of the meetings between these teams by nine or more points.
This could be a sign that Haliburton is truly up in the air for Monday's contest.
If he plays, I thin Haliburton has some value in the prop market in this matchup.
Best Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bet for Pacers vs. Bulls
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-140)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Haliburton is a solid target on Monday night:
This is a great matchup for Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (listed as questionable tonight) on Monday.
The Pacers are taking on the Chicago Bulls, who have been one of the worst defenses in the NBA this season and rank 28th in the league in opponent assists per game (29.0).
Earlier this month, Haliburton picked up 12 dimes against the Bulls, and he’s averaging 12.5 assists per game over his last six contests, picking up at least 10 dimes in each of those games.
Overall, Haliburton has 12, 13 and eight assists in his three matchups against Chicago. If he can play, Hali is a must bet at this number tonight.
