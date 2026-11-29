New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely missed practice time in the lead up with Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts due to a groin injury.

However, the team removed him from the final injury report and he's expected to play on Sunday.

Isaiah Likely (groin) does not have an injury designation for Week 12.



Via @Dan_Salomone pic.twitter.com/75qKXwfrEj — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 27, 2026

That's great news for the Giants and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, as New York has relied heavily on Likely in the passin game in his first season with the franchise. The veteran tight end has 56 catches on 83 targets for 610 yards and seven scores.

He and Malik Nabers have been a solid one-two punch for the Giants, who are favored on the road in this matchup.

Since Likely is off the injury report, he should play his usual role against the Colts. So far this season, Likely has appeared in 76.6 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the tight end as he looks to build on his career year.

Best Giants Prop Bet for Week 12 vs. Colts

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Isaiah Likely Anytime TD (+190)

This season, Likely has found the end zone seven times, including five times in his last six games.

He's been by far the best red-zone threat for the Giants, and now he gets a crack at an Indy defense that is 21st in the league in EPA/Play and 20th in EPA/Pass. On top of that, the Colts have given up the fifth-most receiving scores (eight) to the tight end position in the 2026 season.

Likely only had three targets in the win over Jacksonville in Week 11, but he has five games with double-digit looks in 2026.

At this price, he's worth a shot in a very winnable game for the Giants as they look to build their lead in the NFC East.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .