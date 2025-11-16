Is Isiah Pacheco Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Broncos)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) is set to miss his second game in a row on Sunday.
Pacheco has officially been ruled out against the Denver Broncos with an MCL sprain that he suffered in Week 8.
This season, Pacheco has played 56.4 percent of the snaps for the Chiefs, splitting time with Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith in the backfield.
The former seventh-round pick has 78 carries for 329 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and one score while catching 11 of his 17 targets for 43 yards and a score. With Pacheco out, Hunt should handle the majority of the early-down work for the Chiefs against Denver.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Chiefs in the prop market in Week 11.
Best Chiefs Prop Bet for Week 11 vs. Broncos
The Denver defense is No. 2 in EPA/Pass and No. 4 in EPA/Rush, but SI Betting's Iain MacMillan still has a play for one Chiefs star in this AFC West battle:
Rashee Rice OVER 74.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Rashee Rice to go over his receiving yards total is MacMillan's No. 5-ranked player prop in this week's edition of the player prop countdown:
Keep an eye on the Broncos' injury report this week. Patrick Surtain is listed as questionable, and if he doesn't suit up against the Chiefs, it could lead to a massive game for the Chiefs' primary receiver, Rashee Rice. Rice has seen 7+ targets in all three of his starts since returning from his suspension. He has reached 80+ receiving yards in two of those three starts.
Surtain has since been ruled out, making Rice an intriguing pick on Sunday.
