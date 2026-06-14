Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Ivory Coast and Ecuador face off to open up Group E play on Sunday night.

Ivory Coast took down France by a final score of 2-1 in its lone friendly leading up to the World Cup.

Ecuador played two friendlies in recent weeks, beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 and Guatemala 3-0.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Sunday’s World Cup fixture.

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Ivory Coast +260

Ecuador +145

Draw +185

Total

OVER 1.5 (-165)

UNDER 1.5 (+135)

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX, FS1

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador: History and Tournament Results

This will be the first ever match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast previously qualified for the World Cup three times, in 2006, 2010, and 2014. It won just won match each year for an overall record of three wins, one draw, and five losses.

Ecuador

This is the fifth World Cup for Ecuador, who played in the tournament in 2002, 2006, 2014, and 2022. They have an overall record of five wins, two draws, and six losses, reaching the Round of 16 just once (2006).

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Best Prop Bet

Enner Valencia Anytime Goalscorer (+225)

If Ecuador is going to score in this game, it’s probably going to come off the foot (or head) of Enner Valencia.

Valencia led the way with six goals in Ecuador’s qualifying games. The team only scored 14 goals in total.

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Best Prop Bet

Things are obviously different in the World Cup than in friendlies, but all three games these teams played in had three goals leading up to the tournament.

I like the OVER to kick things off here, and the both teams to score (+115) could be worth a play if you’re looking for some plus odds.

Pick: OVER 1.5 (-165)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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