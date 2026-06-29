Ivory Coast vs. Norway Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

Ivory Coast and Norway will begin Tuesday's World Cup action when they face off in a Round of 32 match between two teams that finished second in their respective groups.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this match, including the odds and my favorite wagers.

Ivory Coast vs. Norway Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

Ivory Coast +140

Norway -172

Moneyline

Ivory Coast +250

Norway +240

Draw +110

Total

OVER 2.5 (-112)

UNDER 2.5 (-108)

Ivory Coast vs. Norway How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Dallas Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Ivory Coast record: 2-1-0

Norway record: 2-1-0

Ivory Coast vs. Norway History and Tournament Results

Ivory Coast and Norway have never faced each other on the international stage.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast started its tournament with a 1-0 win against Ecuador. They lost to Germany by a score of 2-1 on a last-minute goal in their second match, but then bounced back with a 2-0 win against Curacao.

Norway

Norway beat Iraq by a score of 4-1 and Senegal by a score of 3-2 in their first two matches. They decided to rest their starters against France in their final match of the group stage, leading to a 4-1 loss.

Ivory Coast vs. Norway Best Prop Bet

Amad Diallo Anytime Goal (+300)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I broke down why I love Amad Diallo at 3-1 odds to score:

Ivory Coast's midfielder has been an offensive weapon for this team in the tournament. He had three shots with an expected goals of 0.37 against Curacao, along with 0.30 expected goals against Germany. He also opened the tournament with Ivory Coast's only goal against Ecuador. He should be able to take advantage against a Norwegian team that has struggled defensively thus far, sporting an expected goals against mark of 1.64 per 90 minutes played. Diallo is a great bet to score at 3-1.

Ivory Coast vs. Norway Prediction and Best Bet

I think we could be in for an upset between Ivory Coast and Norway. I broke down why I'm betting on Ivory Coast to advance in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Don't let the fact that Norway has Erling Haaland make you think that they're a better team than they are. Norway has an expected goal differential of -0.26 per 90 minutes played. There is no doubt they can create offense, but their defense has plenty of issues. Now, they take on an Ivory Coast team with similar numbers, an expected goal differential of -0.17 per 90 minutes played.

In my opinion, the result of this game should be closer to 50-50. I'll take a chance on the Ivory Coast at +140.

Pick: Ivory Coast to Advance (+140) via FanDuel

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