Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 0

North Dakota State is set to make its FBS debut this Saturday when the Bison face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in college football Week 0 action.

The Bison have long dominated the FCS, winning 10 FCS championships dating back to 2011. They've also produced NFL talent throughout the years, including Carson Wentz, Cody Mauch, Trey Lance, Grey Zabel, and Christian Watson.

They have joined the Mountain West Conference, but their first game as an FBS team will be against Jacksonville State from Conference USA.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's anticipated game.

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Jacksonville State +6.5 (+100)

North Dakota State -6.5 (-121)

Moneyline

Jackonsville State +225

North Dakota State -280

Total

OVER 46.5 (-112)

UNDER 46.5 (-109)

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, August 29

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Fargodome

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Jacksonville State record: 0-0

North Dakota State record: 0-0

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State Betting Trends

Jacksonville State is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-5 in Jacksonville State's last 10 games

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State Key Player to Watch

Nathan Hayes, QB - North Dakota State Bison

For North Dakota State to thrive at the FBS level, they need to get elite quarterback play. They lost their starter from last season, Cole Payton, who is now on the Philadelphia Eagles. Nathan Hayes, last year's backup, will now take over as the starting quarterback for the team. He made limited appearances last year, but when he did play, he completed just 56.8% of his passes for 381 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Let's see if he can fill the shoes left behind by Payton.

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State Prediction and Best Bet

Based on the Bison's historic results against FBS teams, it's hard not to think they'll immediately find success at this level, especially against a team as underwhelming as Jacksonville State. NDSU lost by just five points to Colorado in 2024 and lost by only three points to Arizona in 2022. Prior to that, they had six straight wins against FBS teams, with their most recent being a 23-21 victory against Iowa in 2016.

I have faith they can continue that success this season, and should be able to take care of business against a team from Conference USA.

Pick: North Dakota State -6.5 (-121) via Caesars

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