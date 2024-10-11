SI

Jaguars vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

Iain MacMillan

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) catches a pass in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) for a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) catches a pass in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) for a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears will face-off in London in the second game across the pond this season.

The Bears have found some momentum this season and currently have a 3-2 record. Meanwhile, the Jaguars finally got their first win of the season, beating the Colts last week. You can find everything you need to know to bet on the game in my full betting preview here.

In this article, we're talking touchdowns. There is one player for each team I'm betting on to find the end zone tonight. Let's dive into it.

Jaguars vs. Bears Touchdown Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Tank Bigsby Touchdown +205
  • Rome Odunze Touchdown +220

Tank Bigsby Touchdown

Tank Bigsby is the hot new name in the NFL this week. Fantasy experts are telling you to pick him up from the waiver wire and I'm telling you to bet on him to score a touchdown.

His snap count has gone up each of the last three weeks. he played 13% of snaps in Week 4, 29% of offensive snaps Week 4, and then 40% of offensive snaps last week. He's averaging a blistering 8.03 yards per carry and the Jaguars would be smart to continue to lean on him.

It's also worth noting with how strong the Bears' secondary is, expect Jacksonville to run the ball more than they have in weeks past.

Rome Odunze Touchdown

Rome Odunze is second on the Bears in targets this season with 29. His receptions (15) and yards (206) haven't reflected how much he's being targeted, but I expect those stats to start coming in bunches sooner rather than later.

The Bears' receivers have a great matchup ahead of them. The Jaguars rank 28th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.7) and dead last in opponent dropback EPA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting