Jaguars vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears will face-off in London in the second game across the pond this season.
The Bears have found some momentum this season and currently have a 3-2 record. Meanwhile, the Jaguars finally got their first win of the season, beating the Colts last week. You can find everything you need to know to bet on the game in my full betting preview here.
In this article, we're talking touchdowns. There is one player for each team I'm betting on to find the end zone tonight. Let's dive into it.
Jaguars vs. Bears Touchdown Bets
- Tank Bigsby Touchdown +205
- Rome Odunze Touchdown +220
Tank Bigsby Touchdown
Tank Bigsby is the hot new name in the NFL this week. Fantasy experts are telling you to pick him up from the waiver wire and I'm telling you to bet on him to score a touchdown.
His snap count has gone up each of the last three weeks. he played 13% of snaps in Week 4, 29% of offensive snaps Week 4, and then 40% of offensive snaps last week. He's averaging a blistering 8.03 yards per carry and the Jaguars would be smart to continue to lean on him.
It's also worth noting with how strong the Bears' secondary is, expect Jacksonville to run the ball more than they have in weeks past.
Rome Odunze Touchdown
Rome Odunze is second on the Bears in targets this season with 29. His receptions (15) and yards (206) haven't reflected how much he's being targeted, but I expect those stats to start coming in bunches sooner rather than later.
The Bears' receivers have a great matchup ahead of them. The Jaguars rank 28th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.7) and dead last in opponent dropback EPA.
