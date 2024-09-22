Jaguars vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3
The first of two Monday Night Football showdowns will feature an AFC matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.
The Jags are still seeking their first win of the season while the Bills have a chance to improve to 3-0 through the first three weeks. You can find the latest odds and my final score prediction here.
In this article, I'm going to give you three players I'm targeting to score a touchdown in this game, including Gabe Davis who will be facing his former team.
Jaguars vs. Bills Touchdown Bets
Odds via Fanduel Sportsbook
- James Cook Touchdown (+125)
- Gabe Davis Touchdown (+320)
- Mack Hollins Touchdown (+600)
James Cook Touchdown
James Cook is too involved in the Bills' offense for him to be at +125 to score a touchdown, presenting tremendous value. He's coming off a three-touchdown performance against the Dolphins and has been their main go-to back. The fact that the Bills have run the ball on 57.28% of plays through the first two weeks, which is the fifth most in the NFL, means he's going to have no shortage of opportunities to score on Monday night.
Gabe Davis Touchdown
Christian Kirk is still being treated as the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville based on his player props for this week, but if you look at the metrics for the first two weeks, Gabe Davis may be the true No. 1 target for the Jaguars.
Kirk has hauled in just one reception in each of the first two games. He played in 72% of snaps in Week 1 and 88% of snaps in Week 2. Meanwhile, Davis played 94% of snaps in Week 1 and 95% of snaps in Week 2, while leading the team in targets with 10 and being tied for the lead in receptions with six.
It may be time for us to start looking at him as the top receiving option in Jacksonville and now is a good time to back him as he faces his former team, the Buffalo Bills, on Monday Night Football.
Mack Hollins Touchdown
It's unclear which receiver is going to be the No. 1 target for Josh Allen moving forward, so why not take a shot on Mack Hollins to score at 6-1? He already has one touchdown on the season and with no receiver being reliably consistent, we might as well take a shot on the one with the longest odds, which is Hollins.
More NFL Week 3 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!