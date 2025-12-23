Jaguars vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts still have a chance at making the NFL Playoffs, but it's a slim one. They would have to close out the season by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans in back-to-back games, and hope the Texans fall to the Chargers in Week 17. Not only that, but they would need some other games to go their way to help them win the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker against Houston.
With that being said, they won't stop fighting yet. Can they give the Jaguars a run for their money? Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC South showdown.
Jaguars vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars -6.5 (-118)
- Colts +6.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Jaguars -330
- Colts +265
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-106)
- UNDER 47.5 (-114)
Jaguars vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 28
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Jaguars Record: 11-4
- Colts Record: 8-7
Jaguars vs. Colts Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 6-0 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Jaguars' last five games
- Jaguars are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games vs. Colts
- The over is 7-1 in the Jaguars' last eight road games
- The Colts are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- The over is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these teams
Jaguars vs. Colts Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Bhayshul Tuten, RB - Questionable
- Danny Striggow, DE - Questionable
- Robert Hainsey, C - Questionable
- Greg Newsome II, CB - Questionable
- Patrick Mekari, G - Questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Bernhard Raimann, OT - Questionable
- Anthony Gould, WR - Questionable
- Sauce Gardner, CB - Questionable
- Dalton Tucker, G - Questionable
- Drew Ogletree, TE - Questionable
Jaguars vs. Colts Key Player to Watch
- Trevor Lawrence, QB - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence got off to a slow start to the 2025 campaign, and people were starting to whisper about whether or not he was the quarterback the Jaguars needed to become a contender. Since then, he has caught fire and has played a significant role in the Jaguars' now being in contention for the top spot in the AFC. Can he build on that momentum entering the final two weeks of the season?
Jaguars vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with the Colts at home:
People are so quick to forget that the Colts are still a very good football team. Sure, they've regressed in recent weeks, and they aren't quite as effective offensively as they were with Daniel Jones at quarterback, but he wasn't the heart and soul of the team. Jonathan Taylor, elite schemes, a solid defense, and a team with no glaring weakness are why they got off to their hot start. There's no world in which they should be favored against Jacksonville, but 6.5-point home underdogs seems a bit too much.
Indianapolis is still a top-five team via DVOA, and they're in the top 12 in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. They have the ability to keep this one close against a Jaguars team that's in a huge "sell high" spot in Week 17, coming off an impressive win against the Broncos.
Pick: Colts +6.5 (-104) via FanDuel
