Jaguars vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the NFL preseason on Saturday afternoon.

The Jaguars went from 4-13 to 13-4 last season, and are hoping to keep that up in their second season under Liam Coen.

The Saints improved by just one win in their first season with Kellen Moore in charge, going from 5-12 to 6-11 last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, how to watch, betting trends, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NFL preseason matchup.

Jaguars vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jaguars +1.5 (-105)

Saints -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Jaguars +110

Saints -130

Total

35.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Jaguars vs. Saints How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlmtd

Jaguars record: 0-0

Saints record: 0-0

Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Trends

Liam Coen is 0-2-1 straight up and 0-3 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Kellen Moore is 0-2-1 straight up and 1-2 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Jaguars vs. Saints Key Player to Watch

Spencer Rattler, Quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough has the Saints’ starting job locked up, but Spencer Rattler could still play an important role as the backup in New Orleans. He’s played 16 games in the last two seasons, starting in 14 of those contests.

This will be a chance for Rattler to show what he can do if he’s ever needed in New Orleans this season.

Jaguars vs. Saints Prediction and Pick

One of these head coaches will get their first preseason win on Saturday – well, it could always end in a tie, of course.

With both teams resting their starters, I like to look at the teams’ depth in games like this one. The Jaguars were a much better team than the Saints last year, and are once again expected to be a tier or two above them this season.

I’ll back the Jaguars as road favorites on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Jaguars +110

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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