Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Kings)
New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson is expected to miss at least two weeks with the right ankle sprain that he suffered against the Los Angeles Lakers last week, and the Knicks have officially ruled him out for Monday night's matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Despite the injury to Brunson, the Knicks are favored on the road on Monday against a Kings team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back. New York lost without Brunson on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Knicks have yet to pick up a win on this West Coast trip.
With Brunson sidelined, there are multiple players that should have bigger roles on Monday night, including Miles McBride, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Knicks in the prop market on Monday with Brunson out.
Best New York Knicks Prop Bet vs. Kings With Jalen Brunson Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mikal Bridges is a great prop target tonight:
New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges had an expanded offensive role on Friday night in the Knicks’ first game since Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury.
Bridges should be in line for another big game on Monday, and his points prop has shifted all the way up to 17.5.
I still like the OVER for Bridges, as he finished 8-of-12 from the field and 6-of-6 from the line on his way to a 22-point game against a solid Los Angeles Clippers defense. Bridges, despite his recent struggles, is still averaging 17.3 points per game for the season.
With the Knicks in need of a shot creator and No. 1 option on offense, Bridges may be the guy that they continue to turn to to step up in Brunson’s absence. At this number, Bridges is worth a shot on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.