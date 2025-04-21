Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Knicks)
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson missed most of the final month of the regular season with an ankle injury, but he returned for the final few games of the regular season.
In Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons, Brunson appeared to be hobbled on a few occasions, and he even went back to the locker room and changed his shoes during the game. However, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't believe that his star is dealing with any issue heading into Game 2.
The Knicks have kept Brunson off of their injury report, a sign that he's good to go in Game 2. The All-NBA guard played 40 minutes in Game 1, scoring 34 points on 12-of-27 shooting from the field to go with eight assists.
Here's how I'd bet on him in the prop market in this Game 2 matchup.
Best Jalen Brunson Prop Bet for Game 2 vs. Pistons
- Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in the best props for the Pistons-Knicks matchup why Brunson is worth a look:
There’s a lot of reasons to believe in Brunson putting a huge number on the scoreboard on Monday after he tied Willis Reed for the second-most 30-point playoff games in Knicks history.
Not only did the Knicks guard finish with 34 points in Game 1, but he attempted 27 shots and 10 free throws while playing 40 minutes.
Brunson is going to have a massive workload all postseason long, and he showed last season that he will score at a high rate in the playoffs – averaging 32.4 points per game.
The Pistons are not a bad defensive team, but Brunson’s craftiness and ability to get to the line always keep him in the mix for a mid-20s or more scoring game. At home, he’s worth a look at after finishing Game 1 with a 9-for-13 shooting performance in the second half.
