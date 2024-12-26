Jalen Hurts Injury Status Causes Massive Shift in Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds
There is no injury that is more frustrating for NFL players to suffer from than a concussion. The world of heads injuries is largely a mystery and not near as straight forward as a torn ligament or fractured bone.
Jalen Hurts left with a concussion early in the Eagles' Week 16 game against the Commanders and was unable to return the rest of the game. Philadelphia would go on to lose that game on a last-second touchdown throw by Jayden Daniels.
Many people, including the betting market, believed Hurts would be back from his concussion to take the field against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, but that's looking more and more unlikely as the week progresses.
As a result, the betting market has reacted in a huge way. Let's take a look at where their odds stand on Thursday afternoon compared to Monday morning.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds Based on Jalen Hurts Injury
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread on Monday morning
- Cowboys +10.5 (-115)
- Eagles -10.5 (-105)
Spread on Thursday afternoon
- Cowboys +6.5 (-108)
- Eagles -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline on Monday morning
- Cowboys +380
- Eagles -500
Moneyline on Thursday afternoon
- Cowboys +220
- Eagles -270
The spread has moved four points from Monday morning to Thursday afternoon, moving from Eagles -10.5 to Eagles -6.5. The movement is more than just four points as the spread has crossed key numbers of both 10 and seven, which makes the move significant.
In terms of moneyline odds, the Eagles dropped from -500 to -270 to get the win and officially secure the NFC East. If you translate those odds to implied probability, their chance of winning on Sunday has dropped from 83.33% to 72.97%.
I expect another small movement toward the Cowboys if/when it's officially announced Hurts will miss the game. If it's announced he does play, expect the spread to immediately bounce back up to the Monday number of Eagles -10.5.
