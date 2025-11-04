Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Clippers)
The Oklahoma City Thunder will remain without star forward Jalen Williams on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Williams, who had offseason surgery on his wrist, has not played yet in the 2025-26 season.
On Friday, Oct. 31, the Thunder announced that Williams had a procedure to remove a screw in his wrist and he will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days. That means the earliest that Williams can return to action would be in mid-November.
Even though Williams has been out, the Thunder are off to a 7-0 start in the 2025-26 season and remain the only undefeated team in the NBA. They'll be even more dangerous once Williams returns, as he averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season while earning his first All-NBA nod.
With Williams out on Tuesday, here's a look at how to bet on the Thunder in the prop market.
Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Clippers
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why Holmgren should step up with Williams out once again:
Chet Holmgren Double-Double (+168)
This is the first of two props that I’m eyeing for Holmgren, as the Thunder big man got off to a great start this season before missing some time with a back injury.
Holmgren is averaging 23.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season, shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s taken full advantage of Jalen Williams’ absence, playing a bigger role on offense while grabbing double-digit boards in three of his four games. Chet has 11 or more boards in his last three appearances.
Now, he takes on a Clippers team that is 10th in the NBA in rebounding percentage but playing the second night of a back. I expect him to have a big role on the glass, especially since he’s averaging a whopping 19.8 rebound chances per game this season.
If you’re not sold on Chet getting a double-double at this price, I also like him to finish with eight or more boards for the fourth time this season. That isn’t nearly as favorable of a price, but the Thunder star should be able to get there with OKC a little shorthanded across the board in its rotation on Tuesday night.
