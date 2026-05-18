Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 1)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not lost a game in the 2026 postseason, and they're set to get a major boost ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

All-Star wing Jalen Williams, who has not played since Game 2 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns, is off the team's injury report and expected to play on Monday night.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams – out since April 22 with a hamstring strain – is listed available against the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2026

Williams missed 49 games during the regular season and has not played in the last six playoff games for OKC, but the Thunder went 45-10 without him. Now, they add him back into the mix against a Spurs team that gave OKC some trouble in the regular season, winning four of the five meetings between these teams.

With Williams expected to play, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Thunder as 6.5-point favorites at home in Game 1. OKC moved breakout star Ajay Mitchell into. the starting lineup after Williams went down against Phoenix, and it'll be interesting to see how Mark Daigneault handles his rotations now that Williams is back.

In two playoff games this season, Williams is averaging 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3. There's no doubt that he gives the Thunder a major boost in this series.

Williams was the second-best player for OKC during last year's title run, and he gives the team another offensive hub when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the bench. It's unclear if Williams will have a minutes restriction in his first game back, but he's been sidelined since April 22.

Even with the star wing returning, I actually am eyeing another Thunder player in the prop market tonight, something I shared in today's edition of Peter's Points -- my NBA Best Bets column for Sports Illustrated.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Spurs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ajay Mitchell OVER 12.5 Points (-129)

Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell has put together an extremely impressive postseason, and he could be an X-Factor in this series. Mitchell missed multiple regular season games against the Spurs due to injury, yet he’s been arguably the second-best offensive player for the Thunder in the playoffs.

Mitchell is averaging 18.8 points per game in the postseason, shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3. He’s scored at least 13 points in seven of eight games, taking on an expanded role with Jalen Williams (hamstring) sidelined.

Even with Williams returning for Game 1, Mitchell should have a featured role on offense, especially when SGA is on the bench.

He’s taking almost 15 shots per game in the postseason, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop. I’m buying him at this discounted number in Game 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .