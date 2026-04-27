Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Suns Game 4)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to pull off a first-round sweep for the third postseason in a row, but they'll have to do it in Game 4 without All-Star wing Jalen Williams.

Williams suffered a hamstring strain in Game 2, and he's been ruled out for Monday's matchup. The Thunder won -- and covered -- without Williams in Game 3, and they played a ton of games without him in the regular season, going 39-10 when he was out of the lineup.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Williams will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis, giving him a chance to return in the second round of the playoffs.

Thunder's Jalen Williams has sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2026

Even with the All-Star forward out of the lineup, the Thunder are 10.5-point road favorites in Game 4 as they look to finish off the Suns. A quick series would go a long way for the Thunder, as it would give them ample time to rest before a second-round clash with the winner of the Houston Rockets-Los Angeles Lakers series.

The Thunder are -115 favorites to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings, and only the San Antonio Spurs (+450) and Boston Celtics (+500) are shorter than 17/1 to win the title in the 2025-26 season.

During the regular season, Williams appeared in 33 games, averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from 3. He had 22 and 19 points in the first two games against the Suns before going down with his hamstring injury.

Williams has dealt with wrist and hamstring issues in the 2025-26 season, so the Thunder may take it slow with his return.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Thunder with Williams sidelined on Monday night.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Suns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-116)

Who better to bet on than MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

SGA dominated Game 3 with Williams out of the lineup, scoring 42 points on 15-of-18 shooting from the field, missing just one shot in the game from two-point range.

He's now scored 37 and 42 points in the last two games in this series after dropping just 25 in Game 1. SGA also took 25 shots in Game 2 and 18 shots in Game 3, showing that he's going to have a huge role on that end (as he always does) with Williams out.

During the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points per game, and the Suns don't have many answers for him -- especially if Jordan Goodwin (questionable, calf) doesn't play in this matchup.

I think this line is pretty reasonable for the reigning league MVP, as he's averaging over 20 shots and 12 free throw attempts per game in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $300 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet and that bet wins.