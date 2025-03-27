Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Thunder)
Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams has missed the last seven games with a hip strain, and he's listed as questionable for tonight's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Williams, who was an All-Star for the first time this season, was upgraded to questionable the other night against Sacramento, but he ended up missing that game as well.
In positive news for OKC, Williams participated in shootaround this afternoon, putting him in position to potentially make his return.
If Williams doesn't play, I do have a prop that I'm eyeing for the Thunder in this game.
This story will be updated with Williams' status for tonight's game.
Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies on Thursday
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a great bet on Thursday:
As of late, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on fire from beyond the arc, hitting at least two 3-pointers in 17 of his 24 games since Feb. 1. On top of that, SGA is shooting a whooping 41.3 percent from deep during that stretch – way up from his season-long percentage of 37.2.
I’m buying Gilgeous-Alexander on Thursday against a Memphis team that ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season. The Grizzlies also play an uptempo style, ranking No. 1 in the league in pace, which should lead to a ton of shots and possessions for both sides.
SGA is taking nearly six 3-pointers per game since Feb. 1, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
