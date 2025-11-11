Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Kings)
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray missed the team's last game against the Indiana Pacers, which was the second night of a back-to-back.
However, he's expected to return to action on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, as he's listed as probable with left calf tightness. Murray has played in eight of Denver's nine games this season, and the team is 6-2 when the star guard is available.
Oddsmakers have set the Nuggets as 8.5-point road favorites in this matchup, as they're off to 7-2 start this season, including a six-point home win over the Kings.
This season, Murray has gotten off to a hot start, averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range. His strong play is a welcome sign for a Denver team that is expected to be in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
With Murray probable, here's how I'm betting on him in the prop market on Tuesday.
Best Jamal Murray Prop Bet vs. Kings
- Jamal Murray OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-111)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Murray is worth a look in this market:
I’m buying Jamal Murray on the glass on Tuesday, as he enters this matchup with the Sacramento Kings averaging 5.3 rebounds per game.
Murray has at least four boards in six of his eight games this season, including a seven-rebound game against the Kings. Sacramento ranks just 26th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 18th in opponent rebounds per game.
The Nuggets guard is averaging 8.0 rebound chances per game, so he’ll just need to convert half of those to clear this prop on Tuesday.
