Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Kings)
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has missed the team's last five games with a hamstring injury, and he appears to be in line to miss Wednesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings as well.
Denver has officially listed Murray as doubtful for tonight's matchup, but oddsmakers still have the Nuggets favored on the road. This has been a crazy week for Denver, as it fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth on Tuesday afternoon.
If Murray sits again, Denver could be in danger of slipping further in the Western Conference standings. It has lost four games in a row without the star guard in the lineup.
As for the betting market, there is a prop that I like for Denver with Murray expected to sit tonight.
Best Denver Nuggets Prop Bet With Jamal Murray Doubtful
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why I'm targeting Nikola Jokic on Wednesday against the Kings:
Nikola Jokic OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.0 points per game this season, and he’s been called upon to score even more with Jamal Murray (hamstring) out of the lineup.
Murray is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings, a team that Jokic dropped 35 points on earlier this season.
The three-time league MVP has scored 32 or more points in seven of his last 10 games, and he is averaging 30.5 points per game since the All-Star break (18 games). I expect Jokic, who has taken 20 or more shots in eight of his last 11 matchups, to have a huge game scoring against a Kings defense that is just 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating.
