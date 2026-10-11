Is Ja'Marr Chase Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 5)

Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is questionable for Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

Chase suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he remained in concussion protocol during the week. Head coach Zac Taylor did not commit to Chase playing on Sunday since he still needed to clear the protocol.

Taylor: Ja'Marr Chase remains in concussion protocol; questionable for Week 5. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 9, 2026

However, the star receiver practiced in full on Friday -- along with his teammate Tee Higgins -- which should give both players a chance to suit up against Miami.

In addition to that, the Bengals didn't elevate a receiver from their practice squad on Saturday, which could be a sign that at least one of Chase or Higgins will be in the lineup. Cincy remains a seven-point favorite on the road against a winless Miami team.

Bengals didn't elevate any WRs from practice squad ahead of Week 5.



Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Tee Higgins (groin, neck) remain listed questionable. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 10, 2026

This season, Chase has appeared in all four of the Bengals' games, catching 21 of his 28 targets for 212 yards and three touchdowns. He looked to be on his way to a big game against Jacksonville (three catches in less than 20 percent of the team's total offensive snaps) before he suffered a concussion.

If he plays, Chase could be an interesting prop target against a shaky Miami secondary.

Best Bengals Prop Bet vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ja'Marr Chase OVER 6.5 Receptions (-115)

Chase had a down game in Week 1, catching just two of his four targes, but he rebounded with seven grabs in Week 2 and nine grabs in Week 3.

The clear No. 1 option in the Bengals' passing game, Chase had three catches (on as many targets) in just 15 snaps in Week 4 before he suffered a concussion. So, if he plays in this game, he's going to get a ton of looks against a Miami defense that is 31st in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

Since the Bengals didn't elevate a receiver on Saturday, it's a positive sign for both Chase and Higgins on Sunday. If Chase plays, he should maintain a major target share in this Cincy offense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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