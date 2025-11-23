Is Ja'Marr Chase Playing Today? (Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Bengals)
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their top offensive weapon in Week 12 against the New England Patriots.
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been suspended for one game after he spit on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Week 11 of the 2025 season. Chase's suspension immediately moved the odds for this game in favor of the Patriots, who have won eight in a row.
Chase will be eligible to return in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving. There's a chance that Cincinnati will also get Joe Burrow back for that game, which would be a major boost to this offense.
This season, Chase has 79 receptions for 861 yards and five scores. He leads the NFL in receptions and has been targeted a whopping 117 times by Burrow, Jake Browning and Joe Flacco this season.
With Chase out, here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for Cincy on Sunday.
Best Bengals Prop Bet for Week 12 vs. Patriots
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's expecting a huge game from Tee Higgins with Chase sitting out.
Tee Higgins OVER 5.5 Receptions (-106)
With Ja'Marr Chase suspended this week, expect Tee Higgins to take on an expanded role. Higgins is averaging 3.5 receptions per game, but he'll act as the primary receiver, and he gets to face a Patriots' secondary that ranks 20th in opponent dropback success rate.
Higgins enters this game with 35 catches for 544 yards and seven scores in the 2025 season.
