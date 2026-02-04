Is James Harden Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Clippers)

Guard James Harden is not injured at the moment, but he's been ruled out for personal reason on Wednesday night with the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Harden reportedly was traded by the Clippers to Cleveland on Tuesday night, boosting the Cavs' odds to win the NBA Finals at some of the best betting sites.

Even though the trade was agreed to on Tuesday, both Harden and Darius Garland (who is heading to Los Angeles in the deal) have been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup.

Harden had missed the Clippers back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, and it was reported by Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix on Monday night that the Clippers and Cavs were in advanced talks on a Harden-Garland swap.

The move is an interesting one for the Cavs, as they're attempting to the win the NBA Finals this season. A former league MVP, Harden gives the Cavs a more reliable option at the guard spot since Garland (toe) has been banged up for most of the 2025-26 season.

Harden has put together a strong 2025-26 season, averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from 3 across 44 games.

With both guards set to miss Wednesday's clash, the Cavs are actually set as 2.5-point road favorites. The Clippers are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, and they don't have a ton of offense after Kawhi Leonard now that Harden is no longer with the franchise.

Harden will have a chance to make his Cavs debut on Saturday, Feb. 7 when Cleveland takes on the Sacramento Kings.

