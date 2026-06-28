Jannik Sinner vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is looking to defend his Wimbledon title in 2026, and he begins his journey with a first-round match against Miomir Kecmanović.

Sinner had a disappointing showing at the French Open earlier this year, losing in the second round after dealing with cramping issues. The Italian has not won a Grand Slam since last year’s Wimbledon, failing to make the final in both the Australian Open and French Open in 2026.

Kecmanović made the third round at Wimbledon last year, though he’s coming off a couple of early exits at Grand Slams in 2026.

This will be the fifth meeting between these two players all time, including their second matchup at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Sinner is a perfect 4-0 against Kecmanović, and oddsmakers have him heavily favored to win this first-round match.

Jannik Sinner vs. Miomir Kecmanović Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jannik Sinner: N/A

Miomir Kecmanović: +1920

Total

29.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Jannik Sinner vs. Miomir Kecmanović How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Jannik Sinner vs. Miomir Kecmanović History and Wimbledon Performance

Jannik Sinner

Sinner has four consecutive quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon, including his first title in 2025.

The Italian is looking to bounce back from an early exit at Roland Garros, and he has a favorable first-round matchup against Kecmanović. Sinner knocked Kecmanović out of Wimbledon in 2024, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. The two have not faced each other since, though Sinner is perfect against him in four matches.

So far in 2026, Sinner has a semifinal exit at the Australian Open and a second-round exit at Roland Garros. He’ll look to turn things around at Wimbledon.

Miomir Kecmanović

Kecmanović has some positive history at Wimbledon, reaching the third round in 2024 and 2025, though he only has two fourth-round appearances at a Grand Slam in his career (both coming at the Australian Open).

This is a tough matchup for Kecmanović in the first round, as he’s 0-4 against Sinner in his career, including a loss to him in the third round at Wimbledon in 2024. Sinner won that match in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs. Miomir Kecmanović Prediction and Pick

If there’s one knock on Sinner’s game, it’s that he’s shown he’s prone to fatigue and injury quite often in the past, meaning the longer the match, the higher the chance that he can be upset.

I don’t expect that to be the case on Monday, though there is absolutely no value in betting on Sinner to win this match, even if you bet on him to win in straight sets.

The No. 1 player in the world is going to be heavily favored in the first few rounds at Wimbledon, and if you expect him to win, taking the UNDER on this total number of games is the way to go.

Sinner is likely going to win this match in straight sets – he beat Kecmanović in three sets at Wimbledon in 2024 – and that would put him in a good position to end things before this reaches a 30th game.

Sinner needed just 25 games to beat Kecmanović in their last matchup, and Kecmanović has just one match win in two Grand Slam appearances in 2026.

I’ll buy a bounce-back showing from Sinner after a disappointing start to the year, by his standards.

Pick: UNDER 29.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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