Jason Myers, Andres Borregales Best Kicking Props for Super Bowl 60 (How to Bet Kickers)

There is no bigger betting event than the Super Bowl, as there are props for just about anything you can think of in the game.

That includes plenty of props for kickers, kickoffs, punts and kick returns, giving bettors a few ways to make some money by backing the right kicker.

This year, Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers and New England Patriots kicker Andres Borregales have a chance to etch their name into Super Bowl history, as there are plenty of games that have come down to a big kick to tie a game, win a game or even lose a game.

The SI Betting team has been eyeing player props for every market this week, and NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan laid out his favorite kicking props in his 60 bets for Super Bowl 60 article earlier in the week.

Here’s how he’s wagering on each kicker, and a key kickoff on Sunday.

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Best Jason Myers Prop Bet for Super Bowl LX

MacMillan is fading Myers, but it’s not because of poor play from the Seattle kicker.

Instead, MacMillan thinks the Patriots defense – which has struggled in the red zone this season – is going to give up too many touchdowns for Myers to make a real mark on this game:

Jason Myers UNDER 1.5 Field Goals Made (+146)

The Patriots' defense ranks 23rd in red zone efficiency, allowing teams to score a touchdown on 60.42% of red zone trips against them. Meanwhile, Seattle's offense scores a touchdown on 57.14% of its red zone trips. Jason Myers may kick plenty of extra points, but I think he'll have a relatively quiet day from a field goals perspective.

Best Andres Borregales Prop Bet for Super Bowl LX

On the other hand, he thinks Borregales could end up being one of the key weapons for a New England offense that has struggled so far in the playoffs:

Andy Borregales OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-124)

Red zone offense has been a weak point for the Patriots this season, ranking 22nd in red zone touchdown percentage, finding the end zone on just 55.07% of red zone trips. Now, they have to face a Seahawks' defense that's fifth in that metric, allowing teams to score a touchdown on just 50.91% of red zone trips against them. That combination could lead to the Patriots' kicker, Andy Borregales, having a busy day.

Other Kicking Props for Super Bowl LX

Now, what about a prop that could cash after the opening kickoff?

MacMillan thinks there’s a chance that the opening kick won’t be returned on Sunday, allowing the team that gets the ball first to start things at the 35-yard line:

Opening Kickoff to be a Touchback: Yes (+300)

It might be tempting to bet the "No" for this prop with the thought that the size of the moment of the opening kickoff at the Super Bowl will lead the returner to take the ball out of the end zone, but I think the bet to make is to wager on the opening kickoff to end in a touchback. This bet is going to bet in a great spot if the Patriots end up kicking off first. They have the fifth-highest kickoff touchback rate in the NFL at 25.69%. If the Seahawks kickoff, we could be in trouble, but I'm going to take a shot with the odds at +300.

