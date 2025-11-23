Is Jaxson Dart Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Lions)
The New York Giants will be without rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart for the second week in a row on Sunday.
Dart, who is still in concussion protocol, was not cleared to face the Detroit Lions in Week 12. The first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has not played since going down in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears.
With Dart out the lineup, veteran Jameis Winston will make his second start in a row for the Giants.
New York covered the spread with Winston under center in Week 11, but it enters this game at 0-6 on the road in the 2025 campaign. Dart's injury has also sent the odds for the Giants-Lions matchup all over the place, with the line moving to Giants +11.5 after the rookie was ruled out.
As of Sunday morning, New York is a 12.5-point underdog in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dart has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 scores and three interceptions. He's also been an elite rusher, carrying the ball 57 times for 317 and seven scores. He's a candidate for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, although his odds have fallen to +370 now that he's set to miss back-to-back games.
New York opened this week as an 11.5-point underdog, but the line quickly moved to Giants +10.5 with Dart returning to practice early in the week. However, oddsmakers have shot things back up with Winston getting the start, as they don't expect New York to hang around with a Detroit team that is fighting for a playoff spot.
The Giants have not won a game that a quarterback other than Dart has started this season.
