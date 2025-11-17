Jaxson Dart Injury Update Doesn't Stop Giants From Opening as Massive Underdogs vs. Lions
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart missed Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion, but there was a positive update issued on the rookie quarterback ahead of that matchup.
According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Giants are hopeful that Dart will be able to play in the team's Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
This is great news for the Giants, as they need Dart to get as many reps as possible to salvage anything out of an already lost season. New York is just 2-9 through 11 weeks, and it's lost five games in a row.
As a result, New York is a massive underdog on the road in the opening odds for its Week 12 against the Detroit Lions -- even with the news that Dart may return. The Giants are 0-6 on the road this season, and DraftKings has them as 11.5-point dogs in this matchup.
Jameis Winston got the start in place of Dart in Week 11, and he threw for 201 yards while completing 65.5 percent of his passes. He threw a late pick to seal the loss to Green Bay, and he's not going to turn around this season for New York.
An Offensive Rookie of the Year contender, Dart has been solid as a rookie for New York, although he needs to alter his running style to avoid concussions. Dart has been evaluated for a head injury four times in the 2025 season, and the Giants reportedly asked him to be more careful when running the football.
"People both inside and outside the Giants organization spoke with Dart, who remains in the concussion protocol, and urged the rookie quarterback to be more thoughtful and careful with when and how he runs," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote.
Dart has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 scores and three interceptions. He's also been an elite rusher, carrying the ball 57 times for 317 and seven scores.
Even if he does play in Week 12, it seems that oddsmakers expect the Giants to get blown out in Detroit. New York is just 3-3 against the spread as a road dog in the 2025 campaign.
