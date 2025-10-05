Is Jayden Daniels Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Chargers)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is off the injury report and expected to play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
After missing two games due to a knee injury that he suffered in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, Daniels was cleared during the week to return to practice.
This is great news for Washington, which is 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in the games that Daniels missed. Marcus Mariota is a solid backup quarterback, but the Washington offense has a much higher ceiling with the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year under center.
This is a tough matchup against a Chargers defense that is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and betting on Daniels in the prop market could be tricky since the Commanders are down star wideout Terry McLaurin (quad) in this game.
Best Jayden Daniels Prop Bet for Week 5 vs. Chargers
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this matchup, including one for Daniels in his return to the lineup:
Jayden Daniels UNDER 212.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Jayden Daniels has a tough test in his return to the field after missing two weeks due to injury. He and the Commanders will take on an elite Chargers pass defense that has given up the second-fewest yards per pass attempt this season at 5.0, while also ranking first in opponent dropback success rate and fourth in opponent dropback EPA.
Jayden Daniels' first two starts at QB weren’t great this season. He completed just 59.7% of passes for an average of 216.5 yards. I'm not sure if he’ll be ready to hit the ground running after coming back from injury against an elite secondary.
