Is Jayden Daniels Playing in Week 11? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Dolphins)
The Washington Commanders will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels for the fifth time this season in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid.
Daniels, who is dealing with a dislocated left elbow, has been ruled out and won't travel with the team for this international matchup.
With Daniels out and veteran Marcus Mariota set to get the start, the Commanders are 2.5-point underdogs as the "road team" in this Week 11 matchup. Washington is just 3-7 in the 2025 season and has lost five games in a row.
Washington is also just 2-4 when Daniels starts, even though the second-year quarterback has put up some solid numbers. So far this season, Daniels has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards, eight scores and two interceptions. He did struggle in his last start against the Seattle Seahawks before suffering his elbow injury.
The Dolphins opened as 1.5-point favorites in this matchup, but oddsmakers at DraftKings moved this line to 2.5 early in the week and it has stayed there. Miami is just 3-7 in the 2025 season as well, but it has won two of its last three games, including a blowout win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.
The Dolphins will aim to slow down a much worse quarterback than Josh Allen (who they beat last week) with Mariota getting the start on Sunday. This season, Mariota has made four starts, leading the Commanders to a 1-3 record. He's completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 852 yards, six scores and four picks.
For bettors, the Commanders are tied for the worst ATS record in the NFL (3-7), so betting on them without Daniels may be a little risky on Sunday.
