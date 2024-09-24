Jayden Daniels Surges to Favorite in Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds After NFL Week 3
Just one day after New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers took over as the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, we have a new leader in the clubhouse.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is now favored in this market – sitting at +150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook – after leading the Commanders to a second straight win on Monday night.
Washington is now 2-1 on the season, and Daniels was extremely impressive in Week 3, completing 21 of his 23 pass attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
While there is still a race for the top spot in this market between Daniels, Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr., Daniels is now the clear No. 1 quarterback in the odds – well ahead of Caleb Williams and Bo Nix.
Latest NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jayden Daniels: +150
- Malik Nabers: +250
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +350
- Caleb Williams: +650
- Bo Nix: +1500
- Xavier Worthy: +3000
- Brock Bowers: +3000
- Keon Coleman: +3500
- Brian Thomas Jr.: +3500
- Bucky Irving: +4500
Jayden Daniels Dazzles in Week 3 to Move to OROY Favorite
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels has gotten off to a strong start in his NFL career, but Week 3 was certainly his best game.
Not only did he throw for 254 yards and two scores – including a game-sealing touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin on third and long – but he added 12 carries for 39 yards and a score on the ground as well.
Daniels has been a threat on the ground all season long, carrying the ball 38 times for 171 yards and three scores in three games.
As a passer, he’s completing an insane 80.3 percent of his passes while throwing for 664 yards and no interceptions. Monday night’s contest marked the first time that Daniels had thrown a touchdown pass in an NFL game.
While Daniels’ college teammate – Nabers – has been fantastic for the Giants through three Weeks, it’s hard to discount what the rookie quarterback is doing, especially since we’ve seen Williams and Nix struggle out of the gate.
There’s a long way to go this season, but Daniels has the inside track to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award through three weeks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.