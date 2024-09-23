Malik Nabers Flying Up Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Past Marvin Harrison Jr.
We are three weeks through the 2024 NFL season and we officially have a new betting favorite to be named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Malik Nabers, the New York Giants No. 6 overall pick, has done enough to surpass the rest of the competition after a strong first three games. Let's take a look at the latest odds with Nabers topping the list.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Malik Nabers +200
- Marvin Harrison Jr. +350
- Caleb Williams +430
- Jayden Daniels +500
- Bo Nix +2500
- Brock Bowers +3000
- Xavier Worthy +3300
- Brian Thomas +3300
- Keon Coleman +5000
- Rome Odunze +6500
- Bucky Irving +6500
- Braelon Allen +6500
Nabers is now the betting favorite at +200, an implied probability of 33.33%. A $100 bettor would win a profit of $200 if he's able to win the award.
Malik Nabers Has Been Top Rookie Through Three Weeks
Through his first three games, Malik Nabers has hauled in 23 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns. That's 13 more receptions and 73 more yards than the top receiver taken off the board at the NFL Draft, Marvin Harrison Jr.
Nabers has been the clear top receiver for the Giants and played a pivotal role, including hauling in two touchdown receptions, in their Week 3 win against the Browns.
Before the season began, Caleb Williams was the betting favorite at +165 with Jayden Daniels second on the list at +300. Nabers began the season fifth on the odds list at +1400.
The preseason favorite and No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, has got off to a nightmare start to his rookie campaign. He has completed only 59.3% of passes for 630 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. His 5.3 yards per pass attempt is the fifth lowest mark in the NFL thus far.
To be fair, he has also been sacked 13 times this season, the fourth most times in the league. A poor offensive line is setting a rookie quarterback up for failure and it's shown to be the case so far for Williams and the Bears.
With the top quarterbacks stumbling and Nabers shining with the Giants, he's the rightful favorite to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year through Week 3.
