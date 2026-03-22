Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Celtics)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been the key to the team's success in the 2025-26 season, playing in 63 games and averaging 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Boston is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and it has jumped to No. 2 in the odds to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings since Jayson Tatum (Achilles) returned to action. Brown hasn't missed many games for Boston this season, but he has popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brown is listed as probable with a left quad contusion. Based on the probable tag, Brown should suit up on Sunday night as the C's look to win their fifth game in a row.

Boston is also favored heavily in this game in the odds at DraftKings, a sign that Brown will be in the lineup. The Timberwolves are missing guard Anthony Edwards (knee), so Boston is in a great spot to gain some ground in the Eastern Conference standings. It is currently four game back of the Detroit Pistons for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Brown has been asked to take on a bigger scoring workload this season with Tatum missing most of the campaign, and he's had an MVP-caliber season. In the latest NBA MVP odds, Brown is fifth behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic.

Barring a setback on Sunday, Brown should play his usual role for the C's in this matchup. Boston is an impressive 41-22 when the star wing is in the lineup this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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