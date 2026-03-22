NBA MVP Odds: Luka Doncic Passes Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic in Latest Odds

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has never finished second in the MVP voting in his career, but that could change in the 2025-26 season.

Doncic has led the Lakers on a nine-game winning streak, allowing them to open up a 2.5-game lead on the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. During the month of March, Doncic has put up some insane scoring numbers, recently dropping 60 points in a win over the Miami Heat.

That has moved him way up in the odds to win the MVP, as he was outside of the top four just a couple of weeks ago. After moving into the top four earlier this month, Doncic is now second behind Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the odds to win MVP.

NBA MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -1200

Luka Doncic: +1400

Victor Wembanyama: +3000

Nikola Jokic: +4000

Jaylen Brown: +15000

Donovan Mitchell: +50000

Anthony Edwards: +50000

Kawhi Leonard: +100000

Jalen Brunson: +100000

Gilgeous-Alexander remains the clear favorite in this market, as the Thunder are in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference and have won 11 games in a row. SGA has scored 40 points in two of his last three games, but he still trails Doncic for the scoring title this season.

Here’s a look at the MVP case for each player over the final weeks of the regular season.

Luka Doncic’s Late-Season MVP Push Reaches New Heights

Doncic (+1400) has gotten back into the mix for the MVP award since the All-Star break, putting up some crazy numbers for the Lakers during that stretch.

Over the course of 17 games, Doncic is averaging 34.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from 3. The most impressive part about Doncic’s shooting splits during this stretch is the fact that he’s taking 12.2 3-point shots per game and still shooting over 40 percent.

The Lakers are now firmly in the No. 3 spot in the West, which historically is a great sign for Luka’s MVP chances. Since 1983, only two players have won the league’s MVP award and not finished in the No. 1, 2 or 3 seed in their conference (Jokic once and Russell Westbrook).

The Lakers are 13-4 since the All-Star break, and they’ve moved up to 13th in the NBA in net rating after sitting outside the top-15 for a good chunk of the 2025-26 season.

Doncic leads the league in scoring (he also leads the league in field goal attempts), and he needs to play in just six more games to qualify for the league’s MVP award. He could be worth a shot at +1400, even though the Lakers are still 10 games back of OKC in the standings.

Oddsmakers Foreshadowing Back-to-Back MVPs for SGA

Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to win back-to-back MVPs, and the current odds suggest he’s a near lock to do so.

At -1200, SGA has an implied probability of 92.31 percent to win his second MVP with the Thunder currently three games up on the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

SGA is averaging 31.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range. He’s just six games away from qualifying for the MVP award, and the Thunder are well on their way to another 60-plus win season.

With Jalen Williams missing most of the 2025-26 season with various injuries, SGA has shown that he can carry the Thunder offense at times while also being a key cog in the No. 1 defense in the NBA.

The most impressive advanced number for the reigning MVP is his PER (Player Efficiency Rating), as he has the 15th-best PER in league history. The only seasons/players above SGA in this metric are: Four Nikola Jokic seasons, three Wilt Chamberlain seasons, two Giannis Antetokounmpo seasons, two Michael Jordan seasons, two LeBron James seasons and Steph Curry’s unanimous MVP season.

That’s insane company to be with, and it’s a major reason why SGA is the favorite with less than a month to go in the regular season.

It would be surprising to see Doncic overtake him, but the Lakers star is making a serious push over the last month.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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