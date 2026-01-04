Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Patriots)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is listed as questionable for Week 18 against the New England Patriots due to a rib injury, but he is not expected to suit up, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This makes sense for Miami, as the team is eliminated from playoff contention and certainly doesn't want to lose Waddle to an injury in a meaningless game. Both he and De'Von Achane (doubtful) are expected to sit out in Week 18.
This season, Waddle has 64 receptions for 910 yards and six scores, and he spent a lot of the season as the No. 1 option on the outside for a Miami team that lost Tyreek Hill to a knee injury early in the campaign.
A former first-round pick, Waddle appears to be one of the cornerstone pieces in a Miami offense that could undergo a lot of change in the offseason, especially when it comes to Hill and Tua Tagovailoa.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Dolphins offense in the prop market with so many key weapons out on Sunday.
Best Dolphins Prop Bet vs. Patriots
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite player prop picks for this game, and he's fading Quinn Ewers with Waddle not expected to play:
Quinn Ewers OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-128)
Quinn Ewers has already thrown two interceptions across his two starts this season, and he has a bad throw percentage of 12.1%. Now, with this being the Dolphins' last game, I foresee them asking Ewers to throw the ball a lot in this game so they can see what they have in the rookie quarterback. All of that could lead to him throwing an interception, which is a great bet at -128 odds.
