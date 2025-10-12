Is Jaylen Warren Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Steelers)
After missing Week 4 of the 2025 season with a knee injury, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday in Week 6.
Pittsburgh had a bye week in Week 5, and Warren then returned to full practice starting on Wednesday, which was a positive sign for this status in Week 6.
This should boost the Pittsburgh offense, as Warren has 132 rushing yards and 142 receiving yards in three games so far this season. He's not a bellcow back for Pittsburgh, but he's played 60.5 percent of the team's snaps (in the games he's played in) in 2025.
With Warren expected to play, here's a look at how bettors should wager on him in the prop market against Cleveland.
Best Jaylen Warren Prop Bet in Week 6 vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this matchup, and he's fading Warren in his first game back from a knee injury:
Jaylen Warren UNDER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-118)
The Browns' run defense is one of the best in the NFL. They rank second in opponent rush EPA, third in opponent rush success rate, and they allow the fewest opponent yards per carry (3.0). Warren is averaging just 44.0 yards per game this season, so let's fade him in this spot with his total set at 49.5.
It'll be interesting to see how Warren and Kennth Gainwell split snaps in Week 6, especially since Gainwell had a big game in Week 4 against Minnesota.
