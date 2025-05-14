Is Jayson Tatum Playing in Game 5? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, ending his 2024-25 season and likely costing him a good chunk -- if not all -- of the 2025-26 campaign.
With Tatum's season over, the Celtics are in a tough spot in the Eastern Conference after being set as favorites to reach the NBA Finals prior to Monday's game. Boston is now +2500 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the title.
However, Boston is favored in Game 5 against the Knicks even though Tatum won't play. The C's lost Games 1 and 2 at home in this series, but oddsmakers believe in the defending champs to force a Game 6 in the second round.
The Knicks have been one of the best road teams in the playoffs this season, going 5-0 straight up. So, this line -- Boston is a 4.5-point favorite -- is a little disrespectful to this New York team that has defied expectations all series long.
A perennial All-NBA player, Tatum will be missed in a big way on both ends for Boston. The team's best passer and leading scorer, Tatum has also taken on a big workload on defense, drawing the Karl-Anthony Towns matchup on many ocassions in this series.
For Boston, this injury is more than Game 5. Tatum will likely miss a lot of time next season, and Boston may decide to alter its core of the roster in the offseason now that he is injured. Hopefully, the star forward will make a full recovery and return to action for Boston sooner rather than later.
