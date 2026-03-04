Jazz vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 4

Two exciting young guards are set to face off on Wednesday night, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey host the Utah Jazz and Keyonte George.

Philadelphia is coming off a blowout loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, but it is favored at home in this matchup against the tanking Jazz. Utah won’t have Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler or Jusuf Nurkic for the rest of the season, and star forward Lauri Markkanen is sidelined for the next few games with a hip injury.

Utah nearly upset the Denver Nuggets on Monday behind a 36-point performance from George, but it has dropped six games in a row to fall to the No. 14 spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Sixers, who are down Joel Embiid (oblique) for the third game in a row, are clinging to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Can Philly pick up a much-needed win on the second night of a back-to-back?

Let’s examine the odds, player prop targets and a prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.

Jazz vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +8.5 (-108)

76ers -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Jazz: +300

76ers: -380

Total

237.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Jazz vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jazz record: 18-43

76ers record: 33-28

Jazz vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Walker Kessler – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Lauri Markkanen – out

Vince Williams Jr. – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

76ers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Jazz vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Keyonte George OVER 20.5 Points (-120)

George had a massive game on Monday against Denver, and he’s one of my favorite prop targets on Wednesday, which I shared in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting :

Fresh off of a 36-point game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Keyonte George is looking to take advantage of a Philadelphia 76ers team that was blown out by 40 on Tuesday night.

The 76ers are just 17th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and they allow over 116 points per game (19th in the NBA).

George is averaging 23.9 points per game this season, and he seems to be off of a minutes restriction after playing just over 30 minutes on Monday. The star guard took 22 shots in that game, and he should see a ton of looks for the Jazz with Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and others out in this game.

This prop is set well below George’s season average, and he has 21 or more points in 31 of his 50 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign. I’ll continue to back him at this discounted number with the Jazz short-handed.

Jazz vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The Sixers are a really tough team to trust without Embiid, and they’re becoming increasingly hard to trust at home.

Philly fell to .500 at home this season with the blowout loss to the Spurs, and it’s just 9-12 against the spread when favored at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Now, the Sixers are 10-1 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back (the best mark in the NBA), butI’m fading them in this game. The 76ers looked lost offensively against the Spurs, and I think the Jazz can hang around with their offense after they nearly upset Denver on Monday.

The Sixers are four games under .500 without Embiid, and they’re 24th in net rating (-8.6) over their last 10 games. Even though Utah has lost six games in a row, it has a better net rating (-3.9) during that same 10-game stretch.

I’ll take the points with the Jazz, who are 13-13 against the spread as road underdogs this season.

Pick: Jazz +8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.