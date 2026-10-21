Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Season Opener

A pair of Western Conference teams that should be in the mix for a play-in spot this season are set to square off on opening night, as the Utah Jazz hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

This game features the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft – Utah’s Darryn Peterson – and the No. 3 overall pick – Memphis’ Cameron Boozer – in what should be an awesome rivalry for years to come.

Both players shined in the Summer League this offseason, and Boozer is slightly favored over Peterson to win the league’s Rookie of the Year award.

After years of tanking, the Jazz have an interesting core with Keyonte Goerge, Peterson, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. That’s led to a massive increase in their win total projection this season, though they’re underdogs in this matchup.

Memphis traded away Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jackson Jr. over the last two offseasons, and it’s a complete rebuild around Boozer and 2025 lottery pick Cedric Coward.

Can the Grizzlies cover the spread in this season opener and start the year 1-0?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this intriguing Western Conference clash between two young and up-and-coming teams.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +1.5 (-115)

Grizzlies -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Jazz: -102

Grizzlies: -118

Total

240.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Jazz vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass, DAZN, KJZZ

Jazz record: 0-0

Grizzlies record: 0-0

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Blake Hinson – out

Tony Bradley – out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Isaiah Stewart – doubtful

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Darryn Peterson OVER 13.5 Points (-124)

Peterson had 13 or more points in three of his four preseason games, and he’s one of the best shot-makers that I’ve seen in the league as a rookie.

The Jazz are going to need a ton of offense from both Peterson and Keyonte George in the 2026-27 season, and Peterson showed that he could be a Rookie of the Year candidate after a strong Summer League showing.

I love this number for Peterson, as he should have a featured role in the Utah offense all season long.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Jazz to win this game:

I’m high on the Utah Jazz entering this season, and I think there’s a real case that Will Hardy’s club will make the playoffs (by way of the play-in tournament) in the West.

Utah has shown flashes of competitiveness over the last few years only to be derailed by the franchise’s own tanking agenda. Now that No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson is in the fold alongside Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., that should come to an end.

The loss of big man Jusuf Nurkic to open the season is certainly a killer for this Jazz team on the glass, but there is a lot of offensive talent between the three players mentioned, Keyonte George and Ace Bailey. After all, Markkanen and JJJ are All-Stars, and I don’t see the same top-line talent on this Memphis team.

The Grizzlies have a lot of intriguing young pieces, including No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer, but I wouldn’t have them favored in this game. The Grizzlies are still clearly in a rebuilding phase, and they’re asking Boozer to likely be their best player from the jump if they want to make the play-in tournament.

It’s certainly possible that the Duke product gets there in the 2026-27 season, but are we sure it happens as soon as opening night? Memphis had a fire sale of the roster over the last two seasons, and I think this line is putting a little too much love behind Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Cedric Coward and several players that are going to be thrust into much bigger roles this season.

Utah is a great upset pick to begin the 2026-27 season.

Pick: Jazz Moneyline (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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