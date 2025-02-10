Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 10
It’s finally Luka time in Los Angeles.
After making a blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline for Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to get their first chance of reaping the benefits on Monday night when they host the Utah Jazz.
Doncic, who has been dealing with a calf injury, is listed as questionable for this game, but he’s expected to suit up on Monday night. Doncic has not played since Christmas Day due to the injury.
Utah has won just two of its last eight games, and after an active deadline – where it helped facilitate multiple trades including the Doncic deal – the Jazz are fully in on the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
The Lakers enter this game as a 12.5-point favorite, but can they cover in Luka’s debut?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Feb. 10.
Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +12.5 (-108)
- Lakers -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +550
- Lakers: -800
Total
- 235 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 10
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Jazz record: 12-39
- Lakers record: 31-19
Jazz vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Collin Sexton – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- KJ Martin – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – questionable
- LeBron James – questionable
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Christian Wood – out
- Bronny James – doubtful
- Austin Reaves – probable
- Mark Williams – out (trade rescinded)
Jazz vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Walker Kessler to Record a Double-Double (+125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Walker Kessler is a solid prop bet target tonight:
I know, it’s not a Luka prop, but I do love Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler on Monday night.
Kessler enters this game averaging 11.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this season, and he had a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double against Los Angeles earlier this season. With Anthony Davis in Dallas and the Mark Williams trade falling through, the Lakers are relying on Jaxson Hayes as their primary center going forward.
That’s less than ideal against Kessler, who has a double-double in nine of his 15 games since the start of 2025.
Kessler has been extremely dominant over his last two games, scoring 19 points and grabbing 22 boards and putting together a 15-point, 18-rebound showing in matchups with Phoenix and Golden State.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
Even though Doncic is going to take over some of the ball-handling duties on Monday, Austin Reaves may be undervalued in this assist prop.
Reaves is averaging 6.1 assists per game, and he’s picked up five or more dimes in nine of his last 10 games. Even with Luka handling the ball, Reaves should still have stretches where he runs the offense – especially if Doncic is on a minutes limit tonight.
Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers are 12.5-point favorites on Monday night – and for good reason.
Not only did Los Angeles knock off the Indiana Pacers on Saturday without Doncic or LeBron James, but it has won five games in a row and nine of its last 10 to climb into the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
Over their last 10 games, the Lakers are No. 1 in the NBA in net rating while Utah clocks in at No. 28. The Jazz aren’t down a ton of players (Collin Sexton is out) in this game, but they’ve also been pedestrian as road underdogs, covering in 15 of 28 games. The Lakers (10-7 against the spread as home favorites) are one of the best home teams in the NBA, winning 18 of 24 games.
With Doncic expected to debut, I love Los Angeles to keep this win streak going and cover the spread in the process.
Pick: Lakers -12.5 (-112 via DraftKings Sportsbook)
