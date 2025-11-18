Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 18
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are back at home and heavily favored against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
The Lakers are 10-4 this season (8-2 in their last 10), and they haven’t even had LeBron James for a single game due to sciatica. James has returned to the practice court for the Lakers and is listed as questionable on Tuesday against Utah, a sign that he could make his season debut.
The Jazz pulled off a crazy win on Sunday night, outlasting the Chicago Bulls in double overtime. Lauri Markkanen had 47 points in that game – his second game in a row with 40-plus points – and he’s playing at an All-Star level again after a down 2024-25 season.
Can Will Hardy’s group make things tough on a Lakers team that looks bound for a top-five seed in the West?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday night’s Western Conference clash.
Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +12.5 (-108)
- Lakers -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +470
- Lakers: -650
Total
- 237.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, Spectrum Sportsnet
- Jazz record: 5-8
- Lakers record: 10-4
Jazz vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Kyle Anderson – questionable
- Kyle Filipowski – questionable
- Walker Kessler – out
- Taylor Hendricks – questionable
- Georges Niang – out
- John Tonje – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Lakers Injury Report
- LeBron James – questionable
- Gabe Vincent – questionable
Jazz vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why LeBron is worth a look in his potential season debut:
If James makes his debut on Tuesday, he has a great matchup to get himself going against the Utah Jazz.
Utah ranks 30th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, 28th in opponent points per game and is just 24th in defensive rating. So, James should be able to put up some numbers – even if he ends up on a minutes limit on Tuesday.
LeBron has scored at least 10 points in every game he’s played in since Jan. 5, 2007, which gives him a great floor when it comes to this prop. He’s also coming off an All-NBA campaign where he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
Even with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves rolling to start the season, I expect James to make an impact across the board in his season debut.
Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers should be able to cover the spread at home in this matchup, where they are 3-2 against the number (and straight up) so far this season.
Utah is one of the worst road teams in the NBA, going 1-5 straight up, 2-4 against the spread and posting a net rating of -16.1 (29th in the NBA) in those six games.
If James returns, it raises the ceiling of a Lakers team that is already 10-4 through 14 games this season.
Los Angeles is just 17th in the league in offensive rating, but it should have no problem scoring on a Jazz team that is 28th in the league in opponent points per game. Utah has an average scoring margin of -15.8 in its road games this season.
Pick: Lakers -12.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
