Jazz vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 1

The Toronto Raptors have dropped two games in a row and are looking to avoid falling out of the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference on Sunday as massive home favorites against the Utah Jazz.

Utah has lost five games in a row and nine of its last 10, going completely in the tank after a promising start to the season. It makes sense since the Jazz need to lose to keep their pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as the pick is top-eight protected and otherwise owed to Oklahoma City.

Keyonte George (ankle) has been ruled out for the Jazz, leaving them without their second-best scorer against an elite Toronto defense.

The Raptors have struggled against the spread as home favorites (6-11) this season, but can it turn that around against one of the worst teams in the league?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s contest.

Jazz vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Jazz +10.5 (-105)

Raptors -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Jazz: +370

Raptors: -485

Total

234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Jazz vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, KJZZ

Jazz record: 15-34

Raptors record: 29-21

Jazz vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Keyonte George – out

Elijah Harkless – out

Walker Kessler – out

Kevin Love – probable

Georges Niang – out

Jusuf Nurkic – probable

John Tonje – out

Oscar Tshiebwe – out

Raptors Injury Report

Jakob Poeltl – out

Chucky Hepburn – out

Jazz vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandon Ingram OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)

In today’s best prop bet picks for SI Betting , I shared why Ingram is a great target against the Jazz:

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors have a favorable matchup on Sunday at home against the Utah Jazz, who have arguably the worst 3-point defense in the league.

Utah is allowing 16.0 opponent 3s per game this season – the most in the NBA – and it ranks 29th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage (37.9 percent).

While the Raptors don’t have a ton of elite 3-point shooters, Ingram has taken a few more shots from deep as of late, hitting at least two 3-balls in six of his last 10 games.

This season, Ingram is shooting 36.1 percent from deep, averaging 1.3 3-pointers per game (on 5.0 attempts). That’s not a ton of volume, but I think Ingram is in play to hit at least two 3-pointers against this weak Jazz defense.

The star forward is coming off one of his best shooting games of the season (4-for-8 from 3) against an Orlando team that is in the top five in the league in opponent 3s per game. I’m buying Ingram on Sunday night.

Jazz vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

The Raptors have not been a great team to bet on as a home favorite, but with George out, I lean with Toronto to cover in this one.

The Raptors are 13th in the NBA in net rating this season and eighth in defensive rating, and they should have no problem scoring on the Jazz, who have the worst defensive rating in the NBA.

Utah has a net rating of -13.8 over its last 10 games, and it has struggled on the road all season long, winning just five of 22 games. On top of that, the Jazz are 9-11 against the spread as road dogs, posting an average scoring margin of -11.9 points per game in those matchups.

I can’t trust the Jazz to compete on Sunday, especially since they’ve looked like a team trying to tank in recent weeks.

Pick: Raptors -10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

